Walk for Wishes is Saturday, May 20 at City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. This year's Walk for Wishes is Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at City Stadium in Richmond.

The event is part of a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 500,000 wishes granted and raises funds for future wishes.

“By participating and fundraising, you help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in our community who are battling life-threatening medical conditions,” organizers said. “A wish experience can truly change a child’s life, and you can help.”

WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Tracy Sears will once again serve as emcee.

Click here to sign up for this year’s Walk for Wishes. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Date: May 20, 2023

Location: City Stadium — 3201 Maplewood Ave. Richmond, VA 23221

Schedule: Registration 8:00 AM | Start 9:00 AM

Registration fees: There are no registration fees.

Tshirt information: Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has partnered with Bonfire to help you create premium quality custom team t-shirts without any overhead costs, inventory or fancy design skills needed! Go to www.bonfire.com/event/mawgva2023 to create your team t-shirts today, and all of the proceeds raised by t-shirt sales will be sent directly to Make-A-Wish GVA for you.

Fundraising incentives: Participants can earn great Make-A-Wish prizes at the following fundraising levels.



Level 1: $100 - cooling towel

Level 2: $250 - baseball hat

Level 3: $500 - quarter-zip pullover

Level 4: $1000+ - blanket

Event Activities:

Bring your family and friends and enjoy this family-friendly community event! We'll have food trucks, a touch-a-truck zone, hand-painting and balloon animals, bubble station, petting zoo, and more!

Brekkie Waffles

Carytown Burgers and Fries

Kona Ice

The Local Cup Coffee Company

Additional Details:



The full distance for the walk is less than 1 mile. Route map coming soon!

Parking is available at City Stadium.

Bring your furry friends along! Please keep all pets leashed and pick up after them