Walk for Wishes is Saturday, May 20 at City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. This year's Walk for Wishes is Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at City Stadium in Richmond.
The event is part of a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 500,000 wishes granted and raises funds for future wishes.
“By participating and fundraising, you help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in our community who are battling life-threatening medical conditions,” organizers said. “A wish experience can truly change a child’s life, and you can help.”
WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Tracy Sears will once again serve as emcee.
Click here to sign up for this year’s Walk for Wishes. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.
Date: May 20, 2023
Location: City Stadium — 3201 Maplewood Ave. Richmond, VA 23221
Schedule: Registration 8:00 AM | Start 9:00 AM
Registration fees: There are no registration fees.
Tshirt information: Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has partnered with Bonfire to help you create premium quality custom team t-shirts without any overhead costs, inventory or fancy design skills needed! Go to www.bonfire.com/event/mawgva2023 to create your team t-shirts today, and all of the proceeds raised by t-shirt sales will be sent directly to Make-A-Wish GVA for you.
Fundraising incentives: Participants can earn great Make-A-Wish prizes at the following fundraising levels.
- Level 1: $100 - cooling towel
- Level 2: $250 - baseball hat
- Level 3: $500 - quarter-zip pullover
- Level 4: $1000+ - blanket
Event Activities:
Bring your family and friends and enjoy this family-friendly community event! We'll have food trucks, a touch-a-truck zone, hand-painting and balloon animals, bubble station, petting zoo, and more!
Brekkie Waffles
Carytown Burgers and Fries
Kona Ice
The Local Cup Coffee Company
Additional Details:
- The full distance for the walk is less than 1 mile. Route map coming soon!
- Parking is available at City Stadium.
- Bring your furry friends along! Please keep all pets leashed and pick up after them