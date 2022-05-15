Walk For Wishes is Saturday at City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. -- For children battling critical illnesses, every wish begins with hope — and hope truly begins with you.

Thanks to the support of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, dreams are coming true everyday. Whether it’s for a pool, golf cart, or a wish for a puppy, children find strength, courage and hope when they are granted a wish.

Join WTVR CBS 6 at this year's Walk For Wishes, which is part of a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser, at Richmond's City Stadium on Saturday, May 21.

A state police helicopter, fire truck and concrete truck for children to see and touch will be on hand as well as fun vendors, food trucks and face painting.

Click here to sign up for this year’s Walk For Wishes.

Three ways to participate:

Register. Sign up today and invite friends, family and colleagues to join your team. Fundraise. Tell people why you are supporting Make-A-Wish and ask for their support. Make it personal to make it powerful. Walk Day. See the Make-A-Wish mission come to life and celebrate your fundraising success.

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event and anchor Tracy Sears will once again serve as emcee.

“I’m excited to walk and emcee the event and look forward to seeing everyone,” Sears said.

And if you don't have a team, join Team CBS 6!

Click here to make a donation.