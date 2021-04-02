🎓Vote for Virginia college to win $10,000 in book scholarships

RICHMOND, Va. -- Help pick which Virginia college will win $10,000 in book scholarships from the KLM Scholarship Foundation.

It's super simple to vote. Choose the college you think should score the prize and vote up to once a day now through April 16th at midnight.

The winning college will be celebrated on "Virginia This Morning" on CBS 6 April 19.

"This is our 3rd year partnering with WTVR CBS 6 to host this contest and we’re truly excited. It will assist ten deserving college students pay for expensive textbooks and have a widespread impact on higher education in Virginia,” KLM Scholarship Foundation’s Founder Kimberley L. Martin said.

The organization’s 2021 goal is to raise a total of $30,000 and distribute thirty (30) $1,000 book scholarships. One third of that goal will fund the VA $10K Scholarship Giveaway benefiting the winning college.

How Students can Apply:

Students can apply for the book scholarships May 1 – June 30. The online application will be available on the KLM Foundation’s Facebook Page.

Then ten $1,000 book scholarships will be awarded to ten students who are attending or planning to attend the winning college.

Those students will be selected by the foundation’s Scholarship Committee in July of 2021 and scholarships will be distributed during August 2021.

Student Qualifications:

Graduating high school senior attending the winning 4-year Virginia college or a full-time student at the winning 4-year Virginia college.

Between the ages of 17-22 years old.

Cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0 or better.

Must be a United States citizen or hold a permanent resident visa card.

College list information from State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV).