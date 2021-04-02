🎓Vote for Virginia college to win $10,000 in book scholarships

RICHMOND, Va. -- Help pick which Virginia college will win $10,000 in book scholarships from the KLM Scholarship Foundation.
It's super simple to vote. Choose the college you think should score the prize and vote up to once a day now through April 16th at midnight.
The winning college will be celebrated on "Virginia This Morning" on CBS 6 April 19.
"This is our 3rd year partnering with WTVR CBS 6 to host this contest and we’re truly excited. It will assist ten deserving college students pay for expensive textbooks and have a widespread impact on higher education in Virginia,” KLM Scholarship Foundation’s Founder Kimberley L. Martin said.
The organization’s 2021 goal is to raise a total of $30,000 and distribute thirty (30) $1,000 book scholarships. One third of that goal will fund the VA $10K Scholarship Giveaway benefiting the winning college.
How Students can Apply:
- Students can apply for the book scholarships May 1 – June 30. The online application will be available on the KLM Foundation’s Facebook Page.
- Then ten $1,000 book scholarships will be awarded to ten students who are attending or planning to attend the winning college.
- Those students will be selected by the foundation’s Scholarship Committee in July of 2021 and scholarships will be distributed during August 2021.
Student Qualifications:
- Graduating high school senior attending the winning 4-year Virginia college or a full-time student at the winning 4-year Virginia college.
- Between the ages of 17-22 years old.
- Cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0 or better.
- Must be a United States citizen or hold a permanent resident visa card.
College list information from State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV).