Virginia Spirits Sampler joins PopUp RVA at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. – The home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels turned into a booze lover's paradise Saturday for the Virginia Spirits Sampler.

The event joined PopUp RVA, the local market held every Saturday at the Diamond.

The single-day event brought together 12 Virginia distilleries that offered more than 80 different brews for guests to sample.

Many of the drinks at the sampler were unique to the distilleries.

Guests could also vote for their favorite spirits. Gold, silver and bronze medals were given to the top three.

“I think that this is a good opportunity to kind of show everybody what everybody has to offer, about what’s available in the local area,” Alberto Maynez with Buena Vida Designs said. “And not necessarily have to go big brand, big box.”

More than 50 local vendors, food and live music performances kept guests entertained for hours.