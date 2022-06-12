Advocacy group hosts baby formula drive in Richmond Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. – A motherhood advocacy group is asking for help to provide moms in need with baby formula during the ongoing shortage.

The Villa group is holding a formula drive Sunday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Park 365 in Richmond.

The group is asking anyone with formula to spare to donate, but any mothers in need of formula are encouraged to attend to get what they need for their babies.

Officials with the group said moms in urgent need can fill out this form or email the group at VillaAdvocacy@gmail.com.

Villa Villa Baby Formula Event



