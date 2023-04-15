Car club celebrates Mustang's 60th birthday at Richmond Ford

RICHMOND, Va. -- Members of a Central Virginia car club returned to Richmond Ford on Saturday to celebrated the 60th birthday of the Ford Mustang.

Thomas Victory, the president of the Victory 7 Mustang Club, started the club in 1985 with just seven family members. It has evolved into a group of volunteers who work to do good in the community.

"I'm a social worker," Victory said last year. "We've taken water to Flint, Michigan, and we've also given a lot of money to different charities. We talk to churches, talk to the kids in terms of safe driving and staying in school. And we like to give back — that's the main thing."

The event, which is from 8:30 a.m. through 12 p.m., was part of the club's partnership with Richmond Ford.

"We do a lot of charitable things in the community," Victory explained. "And they've been always given and lent us cars for display and also donated money in terms of helping other charities for our cause... And this is our second home."

Victory and other members of the club are passionate about their Mustangs.

"All my cars are named Bessie so they won't get jealous," Victory joked. "I still have my first car, which is a 1968 Mustang. I got it in 1972 and I use it for different... demonstrations. And she's at home today, but she's OK."