Car club celebrates Mustang's 58th birthday at Richmond Ford

RICHMOND, Va. -- Members of a Central Virginia car club celebrated the 58th birthday of the Ford Mustang Saturday at Richmond Ford.

Thomas Victory, the president of the Victory 7 Mustang Club, said the gathering was part of the global celebration of the more than 3 million Mustangs built since 1964.

The car club, which Victory started in 1985 with just seven family members, has evolved into a group of volunteers who work to do good in the community.

"I'm a social worker," Victory said. "We've taken water to Flint, Michigan, and we've also given a lot of money to different charities. We talk to churches, talk to the kids in terms of safe driving and staying in school. And we like to give back — that's the main thing."

The event was part of the club's partner ship with Richmond Ford.

"We do a lot of charitable things in the community," Victory explained. "And they've been always given and lent us cars for display and also donated money in terms of helping other charities for our cause... And this is our second home."

Victory and other members of the club are passionate about their Mustangs.

"All my cars are named Bessie so they won't get jealous," Victory joked. "I still have my first car, which is a 1968 Mustang. I got a 1972 and I use it again for different... demonstrations. And she's at home today, but she's OK."