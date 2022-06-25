RICHMOND, Va. – Viewpoint Services hosted the first-ever “Unity in the Community” summer kick-off event Saturday in Richmond.

Organizers said the event’s goal was to bring Richmonders together and promote a safe summer after the recent uptick in gun violence in the city.

“A lot of times with the violence that’s been happening in our city, kids are so scared to go outside because people have literally been shooting in the daytime,” Monica Lewis with Viewpoint Services said. “So we said, let’s bring a taste of old summertime back to what we’re doing – and invite the kids to come out."

Bikes, helmets and other sporting goods were handed out to children at the event.

Click here to learn more about the non-profit, which provides essential resources to low-income families in Richmond.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.