VSU students learn basics 'to avoid being taken advantage of' at weekend event

ETTRICK, Va. — Students at Virginia State University had the chance to learn some important life skills during the Under the Hood event Sunday.

Richmond-based D's Dynamic Roadside Assistance showed students life-saving roadside safety and vehicle maintenance information. For example, students learned how to check the oil level, jumpstart a car, change a tire and more.

Students said the information is something all drivers should know.

"As women we're kind of taken advantage of when it comes to car maintenance, trying to figure out how to check cars and know what to do," Sedora Booker said. "We often call our boyfriends, uncles, grandfathers, and they can't tell us everything or they just do it for us. But it's good for us to know it so we can do it for ourselves and feel safe while doing it."

In addition to the valuable information, one lucky raffle winner took home a new tool set.

