The beautiful way this Carytown boutique is helping cancer warriors

RICHMOND, Va. — A Carytown boutique is spreading holiday cheer while helping women and children battling cancer feel more beautiful.

Dozens gathered at the Traveling Chic Boutique Sunday for an event called Wreaths for Wigs. People designed their own holiday wreaths while enjoying festive music, shopping and drinks.

An employee of the boutique came up with the idea to raise funds for people who are unable to afford wigs, which can cost hundreds of dollars.

"I feel like your hair is a big part of who you are," Anna Kilduff, a stylist at Traveling Chic Boutique, said. "So I felt like this would help them feel like they didn't have to go through all the struggles of trying to find the money to afford a wig. And to feel confident, and to have the wig that they want during this really hard time when they're, unfortunately, losing their hair."

The boutique partnered with Planet Hair, a salon that makes custom wigs for people who have lost their hair to cancer or other illnesses.

