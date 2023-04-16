Why 'really excited' family cheered as this Petersburg home was demolished

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A single mother of seven is getting the home of her dreams, thanks to Tri-Cities Habitat for Humanity, is one step closer to reality this weekend.

Canitra Thompson learned she would eventually be getting a home from the group in December 2021.

WTVR

Thompson's family was once homeless. Then their apartment and car were shot up, so her children had to stay with family and friends.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers demolished a dilapidated house Saturday in Petersburg where Thompson's new home will be built.

WTVR

“We're definitely excited,” Thompson said. “The kids are excited to be able to get on their own, and you know, have more space… and not be so crowded. We’re really excited.”

Habitat for Humanity will replace the blighted house with a newly constructed seven bedroom and four bathroom home.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.