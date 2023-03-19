The 'important' reasons why the Links hosted Black Family Wellness Expo in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Black Family Wellness Expo took place Saturday in Richmond in hopes of addressing health disparities in the community, according to organizers.

Families gathered at St. Philips Episcopal Church for the free health fair, which was organized by the Commonwealth Virginia chapter of the Links, Incorporated.

Attendees could get free flu and COVID shots, get their blood pressure checked and more from area healthcare professionals.

“It is so important that we provide the information, the resources, the medical professionals and all other types of information to benefit those who don't have access to it,” said Gwen Walker McCorvey, the president of the Commonwealth Virginia chapter of the Links, Incorporated.



FULL INTERVIEW: All about the Black Family Wellness Expo

FULL INTERVIEW: Black Family Wellness Expo

Not only was the event informational, but there were also raffles and giveaways that made sure folks left with plenty of goodies.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.