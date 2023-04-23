The Coop Market in Dinwiddie County celebrates grand opening with live music and door prizes

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – The Coop Market, a new business in Dinwiddie County, is celebrating its grand opening weekend.

The locally-owned market along Route 460 in Sutherland brings together area growers, bakers and small-batch goods.

The market features a 1920s soda machine, Richland's Ice Cream, local farm produce, Virginia-grown products, including local honey, jams and jellies, and much more.

The grand opening party slated for Saturday was shifted to Sunday because of the potential fro severe storms.

There will be live music, shaved ice, door prizes and some unique local shopping from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

The Coop Market, located at 20121 Cox Road, is open Thursday through Saturday.

