Swim Across America Richmond raises money for cancer research

RICHMOND, Va. – Participants in the fourth annual Swim Across America Richmond plunged into the James River Saturday.

The open-water swim raises money for research at VCU Massey Cancer Center.

The event was organized by Richmond native Jay Peluso, who participated in honor of his sister Michelle. She was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

“Everybody swam a mile,” Swim Across America CEO Rob Butcher explained. “They came down the river. Some of them floated, some of them doggy paddled, some of them swam really good freestyle. We don’t care. The podium is how much money did we raise for cancer research as long as everybody finishes.”

This year’s Swim Across America Richmond raised more than $100,000. Since the event began it has raised $150,000 for Massey Cancer Center.

