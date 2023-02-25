Superheroes surprise kids at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of superheroes took some time off from saving the world Friday afternoon so they could make a lot of kids smile.

Iron Man, Superman, Batman, Black Panther and Captain America stopped by the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU to visit patients, including children with cancer.

Organizers said they had been planning the visit for three months because they wanted to help bring some cheer to children who need it.

