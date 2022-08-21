Stuff The Bus event collects school supplies for Chesterfield students in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The community came together for the annual Stuff The Bus event in Chesterfield to send students off to school with everything they will need when classes begin.

The Chesterfield Education Foundation hosted the supply drive Saturday morning at the Midlothian Walmart where people dropped off donations to fill a school bus.

Those supplies will later be given to students and educators in Chesterfield County.

Tyler Frazier, the foundation’s executive director, said this is the first year since the pandemic began that the drive is back in-person.

“Over the last couple years, COVID has been real. So we haven’t been able to come out to Walmart to collect supplies,” Frazier said. “People have been donating or fulfilling Amazon wish lists and sending the supplies they need. So we continued it on, but it just looked different. We were really flexible to make sure our kids had what they needed, even if they were starting school from home.”

List of suggested school supplies:

Spiral notebooks

Notebook paper (Wide and College spaced)

Pens and Pencils

Glue bottles and sticks

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

Dry erase markers

Dividers

Binders

Index cards

Crayons

Backpacks

Tissues

Folders with pockets

