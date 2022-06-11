Stroll & Roll event benefits veterans in need

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Military and community service troops hit Dorey Park Saturday morning for the first-ever Stroll & Roll to benefit area veterans in need.

Participants took part in the 3.1-mile course on foot and bike. Along the walk, military participants and others also paid tribute to some fallen soldiers as signs adorned the Stroll & Roll trail.

The event, which was hosted by the Omega Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., was part of the sorority's AKA Assist Initiative.

Participants and other donors dropped off new clothing, toiletries and other items for veterans.

A representative from the Veterans Affairs Office expressed gratitude to the sorority for organizing the event for veterans.

"This is wonderful. Every time I need something for a veteran, I call them and they really step up," Kristy Coie-Day said. "They've done many drives for us, so I was excited to see this happen today."

Organizers said 60 people took part in the inaugural Stroll & Roll.

