Showing off a 'crown jewel' in Jarratt, Virginia

JARRATT, Va. -- A Virginia non-profit is breathing new life into an old school building and touching the community in a positive way. Things are taking shape thanks to the work of some Southside Virginia community leaders who purchased the old Jefferson Elementary School in Jarratt, Virginia.

Now, the doors are open at the Millard and Florence Stith Community Center.

This weekend, neighbors will get a chance to see how the nonprofit Community Coalition of Sussex has repurposed the building.

“The event is about getting the people out to this new facility that we are repurposing into a community center, getting them to know that there will be a spot in Jarratt where they can come and recreate, and they can come and get healthy meals. They can come and get medical check-ups, and they can do exercise," Pete Stith said. "It will be an all-encompassing community center for the neighborhood in Jarratt, but it will expand and bring services to people in Emporia, Greensville, and possibly Petersburg.”

Organizers are celebrating the center with a free community day event where people can tour the building.

Stith is among the group of leaders who purchased the old Jefferson Elementary School which is now named after his parents.

He said there's space inside for social services, a health department, a daycare, free meeting spaces, and incubator spaces for small businesses among other things.

“We think this will be very impactful. We think that once the daycare center comes in, we will be able to hire four or five people from Jarratt. We have already built a walking track, so people are going out and getting exercise walking around the building. The young kids are growing a winter and spring garden so we think this will be a crown jewel in the heart of Jarratt, Virginia,” Stith said.

On October 29, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., the Community Coalition of Sussex will join with Senator Joe Morrissey to host a Community Day. The event is free and there will be free flu shots, food, and activities for families and children.

