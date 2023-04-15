How this Richmond event is helping and supporting victims of crime

RICHMOND, Va. -- Runners gathered for the SOS Show of Support 5k in Richmond’s Monroe Park Saturday morning to show solidarity and support for victims of crime as well as offer resources to help.

Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, who spent most of his career as a homicide investigator, spoke about why it is important to be an advocate for victims.

“I still have communication with family members of victims that I worked a dozen years ago,” Edwards told the crowd. “It’s not only important because it's the right thing to do. but it's how you solve crime. And if the families don't trust that we're going to support them and their time, we can't do our job.”

The event also aimed to bring awareness of the impact crime has on communities.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett as well as the Reopen the Case Foundation were in attendance.

The race benefited the Virginia Victim Assistance Network. Click here to learn more or if you would like to make a donation.

The last week of April is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

