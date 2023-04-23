Watch Now
Community

Actions

Wine tasting, auction raises money for Richmond 'well-kept secret' that helps kids with disabilities

How SOAR365 is helping kids with disabilities with 'great community support'
Wine tasting, auction raises $220,000+ for 'well-kept secret' group that helps people with disabilities
Poster image (70).jpg
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 12:38:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. – The 23rd annual Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting and Silent Auction to benefit SOAR365 raised more than $22,000 Saturday night.

More than 500 people attended the gala, which was held at the group’s PARK365 on Saunders Avenue in Richmond.

Poster image (69).jpg

The organization helps adults and children with disabilities handle real-world challenges and find new and fulfilling opportunities.This event helped fund SOAR365's children's and youth program scholarships.

“This organization in Richmond is one of the best well-kept secrets," Shannon Carter, the event's co-chair, said. "We just want to get the word out and have people know about SOAR365 and what it does for people with disabilities… and it helps raise money to get our message out.”

FULL INTERVIEW: How SOAR365 is helping kids with disabilities with 'great community support'

FULL INTERVIEW: How SOAR365 is helping kids with disabilities with 'great community support'

The event, which was emceed by CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg, surpassed its fundraising goal of $170,000 and also beat the $20,000 raised last year.

Click here for to learn more about SOAR365.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

CBS 6 Community
CBS 6 Community

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.