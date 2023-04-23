Wine tasting, auction raises money for Richmond 'well-kept secret' that helps kids with disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. – The 23rd annual Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting and Silent Auction to benefit SOAR365 raised more than $22,000 Saturday night.

More than 500 people attended the gala, which was held at the group’s PARK365 on Saunders Avenue in Richmond.

The organization helps adults and children with disabilities handle real-world challenges and find new and fulfilling opportunities.This event helped fund SOAR365's children's and youth program scholarships.

“This organization in Richmond is one of the best well-kept secrets," Shannon Carter, the event's co-chair, said. "We just want to get the word out and have people know about SOAR365 and what it does for people with disabilities… and it helps raise money to get our message out.”

FULL INTERVIEW: How SOAR365 is helping kids with disabilities with 'great community support'

The event, which was emceed by CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg, surpassed its fundraising goal of $170,000 and also beat the $20,000 raised last year.

