Smooch the Pooch kissing booth benefits Richmond Animal League

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal League teamed up with Dog Krazy to host a photo booth for pets ahead of Valentine's Day Tuesday.

Proceeds from the Saturday event, which was held at Fido Park Avenue Dog Boutique at Stony Point, benefitted Richmond Animal League.

Prints were available for purchase after the event via an online gallery.

Dog Krazy has been holding the event for over ten years, but the dog kissing booth was put on hold because of the pandemic.

