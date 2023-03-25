The touching way 'sweet' Henrico girl who 'loved to spread kindness' is being remembered

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The second Lucia BremerFood Drive was held Saturday to benefit Feed More.

The Canterbury community gathered donations for performing acts of service to keep the 13-year-old’s memory alive.

“We loved Lucia. We remember her,” Angie Hutchinson, the facility manager for Canterbury Recreation, said. ”She was a sweet little girl, very positive and loved to spread light and kindness. It’s just a way that we can honor the family and honor her memory. It’s very important to us as our community.”

Sunday is the second anniversary of Lucia's death. The teen was killed while walking near Godwin High School.

If you missed Saturday's drive but still would like to donate, the Bremer family will be collecting donations Sunday in the Canterbury Recreation parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

