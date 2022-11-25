Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive.

This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army.

That way each organization can "advance their respective programs that help those in need in our communities," officials with Saxon said.

Saxon encourages individuals, families, businesses as well as school and church groups to take part. Groups can register at saxonshoes.com.

“It’s amazing to think that we are in our 30th year of collecting Shoes for the Needy at Saxon. With so many in need, we are grateful to be able to help these organizations to do the great work they do in our communities," Saxon Shoes President Gary Weiner said. "We look forward to seeing the many donors come through our doors and working with all of the great community partners that take the time to coordinate their own group collections for the program. All we can say is Thank You!”

Donations are being accepted now through Dec. 24 at Saxon Shoes in Richmond at Short Pump Town Center and in Fredericksburg at The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

Saxon Shoes, which was founded in 1953 when Jack and Gloria Weiner opened their tiny shoe shop, has grown to become one of the largest independent shoe stores in the nation.

Saxon Shoes Short Pump Town Center

11800 West Broad Street

Richmond, Va. 23233

804-285-3473

Saxon Shoes The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre

1 Towne Centre Boulevard

Fredericksburg, Va. 22407

540-736-860