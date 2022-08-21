RVA Duck Race and Richmond's 1st sensory-friendly festival held on Brown's Island

RICHMOND, Va. – The RVA Duck Race returned to the River City Saturday as hundreds of rubber ducks were dumped into the canal.

Organizers said more than 7,000 people gathered on Brown's Island to root on their duck, as the first few to cross the finish line won one of several prizes.

This year’s Duck Race also featured the Festival of Inclusion, Richmond’s first sensory-friendly festival. Both events were hosted by the Autism Society of Central Virginia.

The festival was designed specifically so those with autism and other developmental disabilities could take part.

Kristen Hawkes brought her young son, Donovan, to the festival.

“It's definitely great to have a place where I feel like there are a lot of people going through the same thing, raising children with exceptional needs or special needs,” Hawkes said. “So it makes a big difference because he is a very expressive little man and sometimes it feels awkward going someplace where you’re expected to be a little more low key.”

Money raised from the Duck Race benefited the Autism Society of Central Virginia.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.