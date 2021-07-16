Ride for Wishes at Richmond Raceway is Saturday, Aug. 7

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- This year's Walk For Wishes, which is part of a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser, has transformed into the Ride For Wishes at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 7.

No matter where you’re located, you can join in to celebrate wishes and be a part of granting future wishes.

Three ways to participate:

Take a lap around the track in your personal vehicle at Richmond Raceway when you join us in person for our Ride For Wishes Tune in for our streaming program to hear inspirational stories of wishes you’ve helped grant Compete from anywhere in our virtual scavenger hunt for exciting prizes

“By participating and fundraising, you help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in our community who are battling life-threatening medical conditions,” organizers said. “A wish experience can truly change a child’s life, and you can help.”

Click here to sign up for this year’s Ride For Wishes. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.