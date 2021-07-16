Ride for Wishes at Richmond Raceway is Saturday, Aug. 7

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- This year's Walk For Wishes, which is part of a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser, has transformed into the Ride For Wishes at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 7.
No matter where you’re located, you can join in to celebrate wishes and be a part of granting future wishes.
Three ways to participate:
- Take a lap around the track in your personal vehicle at Richmond Raceway when you join us in person for our Ride For Wishes
- Tune in for our streaming program to hear inspirational stories of wishes you’ve helped grant
- Compete from anywhere in our virtual scavenger hunt for exciting prizes
“By participating and fundraising, you help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in our community who are battling life-threatening medical conditions,” organizers said. “A wish experience can truly change a child’s life, and you can help.”
Click here to sign up for this year’s Ride For Wishes. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.