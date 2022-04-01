How Richmond Window Corp. is helping St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Window Corp. | Renewal by Andersen has partnered with home service professionals across Richmond to volunteer and donate resources to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

"At Richmond Window | Renewal by Andersen, our approach to business goes far beyond installing top-quality windows and doors; our team is passionate about giving back to the Central Virginia community,” RWC President and CEO Page Ewell, III said.

Operations Manager Paul Music coordinated the installation of 13 windows.

“When you have something like this for an organization in St. Jude that is able to provide free and no-charge service to these kids that are in much need that maybe can’t afford such," Music said. "It really is heartwarming to me.”

Click here to learn more about Richmond Window’s involvement with St. Jude.