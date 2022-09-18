'This is for everybody:' Richmond VegFest returns to Byrd Park

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond VegFest returned for its 19th year Saturday at Byrd Park.

The two nonprofits, Vegan Action and the Vegetarian Society of Richmond, teamed up to put on the festival.

Guests could get their fill of delicious vegan food and learn recipes to try at home.

The organizations said their goal was to educate Richmonders on the healthy and humane aspects of a vegan lifestyle.

Mike Ogilvie, the VegFest’s lead coordinator, said all are welcome at the event.

“We like to show people what opportunities are out there, whether you’re a meat eater or you’re thinking about having a little less meat in your diet – or you’re thinking about going full vegan,” Ogilvie said. “This is a great place to come and try out things.”

There were also on-site animal adoptions so those who attended could take home a new addition to the family.

WTVR CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg returned as the event's emcee.

