Over The Edge event raises $97,000 for pets in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 70 people took part in the 2nd annual Richmond SPCA Over The Edge event Saturday.

Animal lovers raised more than $97,000 as they repelled 335 feet down the Dominion Building.

Officials with the Richmond SPCA said event proceeds will benefit the lifesaving programs and services their organization provides.

"Homeless pets are kept safe in our care and many receive lifesaving medical treatment before their adoptions,"Richmond SPCA officials wrote about how funds from the event would be used. "In our veterinary hospital, we offer essential veterinary treatment at an affordable cost for pets who belong to families of modest means. We deliver humane education to children and adults, encouraging compassion for all creatures."

There is still time to donate. Click here to make a donation.