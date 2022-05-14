Block party celebrates Richmond SPCA's 20th year as no-kill shelter

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Block Party at the Richmond SPCA is Saturday, June 4 from 1 to 6 p.m.

"Twenty years ago, the Richmond SPCA boldly adopted a no-kill operating model and pledged to save the life of every healthy and treatably sick or injured homeless animal in our care," organizers said. "Saving thousands of lives while expanding our mission has been deeply rewarding work that we are eager to celebrate with our community."

The block party will feature live music, food and beer/wine trucks, special activities for animal lovers of all ages and marketplace vendors.

"Join us for a fun celebration with a nostalgic vibe that takes you on a journey through time to remember the pop culture dominating your radio, CD player, television and closet 20 years ago," organizers wrote.

Tickets, which benefit the shelter, are $8 before the event or $10 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free.

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.