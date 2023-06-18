Richmond Kickers pride night benefits Virginia Pride efforts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rainbow colors and pride flags were seen at City Stadium, for Pride Night with the Richmond Kickers match against Forward Madison Football Club.

This event also partnered with Black Pride RVA and VA Pride, featured local non-profits at the stadium promoted diversity, inclusion and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Richmond Kickers pride night

Pride shirts were on sale at the match and guests tried their luck and entered raffle contests. All the proceeds from the event were donated to Virginia Pride.

Once the match ended the party continued at Tang and Biscuit in Scott's Addition.

