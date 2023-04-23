Richmond job fair offers opportunities during Second Chance Month

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond job fair Saturday offered those who have served time behind bars the chance to find new opportunities.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares teamed up with the Henrico chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha to host the event at Children of God Victory Tabernacle Church.

More than 300 people attended, according to organizers, to learn about job opportunities as well as housing, clothing and counseling services available.

April is National Second Chance Month.

