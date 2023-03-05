Richmond Home + Garden Show continues Sunday at Richmond Raceway Complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Do-it-yourselfers, contractors and other folks interested in the latest home improvement and garden design ideas attended the Richmond Home + Garden Show at Richmond Raceway Complex this weekend.

More than 200 home improvement, landscape design and gardening experts are on hand at the event.

The shows also feature gardens created by Ashland Berry Farm and Schultz Lawnscapes. In addition, there is a garden market offering a host of plants and flowers just in time for spring.

Mike Pyle, who appears on HGTV's "Inside Out," appeared at the event Saturday.

"Mike owns a Landscape Design firm managing his team of designers and projects anywhere from Southern California to Eastern Idaho," event organizers said. "Gathering knowledge from a variety of climates has allowed Mike to create a very unique and drought tolerant landscape aesthetic for his clients."

Americans spent more than $450 billion on home improvements in 2020, according to the U.S. Consumer Goods Statistics.

If you are interested in talking with experts and vendors about in-home design, remodeling, gardening and more, the show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.