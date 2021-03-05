Richmond Greek Festival canceled due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the second year in a row, the Richmond Greek Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival, located at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue, was scheduled for June 3-6, 2021.

"We begin preparations for our Festival months in advance and with the current health climate, we are unable to do that while adhering to health and safety regulations," organizers wrote.

Despite the cancellation for the June event, festival organizers say they are not giving up yet.

"We're exploring options to bring you a version of the Richmond Greek Festival you know and love later this year," organizers continued.

You can receive updates on the Richmond Greek Festival website and their Facebook page.