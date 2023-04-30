Richmond Animal League's Woofstock returns to Westchester Commons

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Animal lovers and their furry friends gathered for the return of the Richmond Animal League's Woofstock Festival at on Saturday in Midlothian.

The free, fun-filled event at Westchester Commons featured more than 50 local vendors showing off their goods and there was also live music.

Additionally, pets had the opportunity to strut their stuff down the catwalk during the pet parade.

Attendees were also able to get acquainted with some adorable pets looking for their forever homes.

Click here to learn more about animals up for adoption or to make a donation to Richmond Animal League.

