Calendar contest winners revealed at Richmond Animal League's Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Animal League's (RAL) Block Party took place Saturday to raise money for the area’s oldest non-profit “no-kill” organization.

The event featured food trucks, vendors, live music and of course, adoptable pets.

This year's Calendar Contest winners were also revealed.

CBS 6's Walter The Weather Dog, who competed for the chance to be featured in RAL's 2023 calendar, came in fourth place by raising more than $4,800.

Jeffrey Lippy's pooch, Dexter, came in third bringing in more than $5,400.

Father Christmas, Ciera Jenkins' cat, scored second by raising more than $7,100.

And Maya the Foster Coach won the contest by raising more than $14,300.

This year's contest, which helps support sheltered animals and families who are struggling financially and cannot afford food for their pets, raised more than $67,100.

