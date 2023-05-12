Watch Now
'Slay Like a Mother' author headlines Remarkable Women’s Luncheon in Richmond

A packed room of inspiring, accomplished women gathered Thursday, May 11, for the annual Remarkable Women’s Luncheon” organized by the Metropolitan Business League.
Posted at 5:21 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 17:23:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A packed room of inspiring, accomplished women gathered Thursday, May 11, for the annual Remarkable Women’s Luncheon organized by the Metropolitan Business League (MBL).

Katherine Wintsch and GeNienne Samuels

CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels was the emcee of the fireside chat.

The keynote speaker was Katherine Wintsch, CEO and Founder of The Mom Complex where she helps companies like Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest and Chobani develop improved products and services for mothers. Wintsch is also the author of “Slay Like a Mother” which parade magazine named one of the “Top 10 life changing self-help books of the year.”

Wintsch shared her journey of spending hours in therapy and on personal development to overcome decades of self-doubt. She provided practical tips on how to love yourself internally in order to live a better, healthier more fulfilled life.

Fun side note, Katherine and GeNienne went to Hermitage High School together, where GeNienne cheered on the Varsity team and Katherine cheered on JV. It was a full circle moment for them both.

Brandy Stoney and GeNienne Samuels

Attendees also heard from First Lady Brandy Stoney who is a former athlete, chemist and corporate career woman turned entrepreneur. She shared her journey of overcoming a crippling health diagnosis which led her to start a wellness company, The Beee Squad. Stoney inspired attendees to get and stay healthy by making balanced eating and fitness a priority.

Both women were born and raised in Richmond.

MBL is a nonprofit association that creates business connections and growth for small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

For more information and to attend the next luncheon, visit thembl.org.

