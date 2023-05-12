'Slay Like a Mother' author headlines Remarkable Women’s Luncheon in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A packed room of inspiring, accomplished women gathered Thursday, May 11, for the annual Remarkable Women’s Luncheon organized by the Metropolitan Business League (MBL).

ImagesByKecia LLC Katherine Wintsch and GeNienne Samuels

CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels was the emcee of the fireside chat.

The keynote speaker was Katherine Wintsch, CEO and Founder of The Mom Complex where she helps companies like Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest and Chobani develop improved products and services for mothers. Wintsch is also the author of “Slay Like a Mother” which parade magazine named one of the “Top 10 life changing self-help books of the year.”

ImagesByKecia LLC Remarkable Women’s Luncheon

Wintsch shared her journey of spending hours in therapy and on personal development to overcome decades of self-doubt. She provided practical tips on how to love yourself internally in order to live a better, healthier more fulfilled life.

Fun side note, Katherine and GeNienne went to Hermitage High School together, where GeNienne cheered on the Varsity team and Katherine cheered on JV. It was a full circle moment for them both.

ImagesByKecia LLC Brandy Stoney and GeNienne Samuels

Attendees also heard from First Lady Brandy Stoney who is a former athlete, chemist and corporate career woman turned entrepreneur. She shared her journey of overcoming a crippling health diagnosis which led her to start a wellness company, The Beee Squad. Stoney inspired attendees to get and stay healthy by making balanced eating and fitness a priority.

Both women were born and raised in Richmond.

MBL is a nonprofit association that creates business connections and growth for small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

For more information and to attend the next luncheon, visit thembl.org.

ImagesByKecia LLC Remarkable Women’s Luncheon