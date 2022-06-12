¿Qué Pasa? Festival returns to Richmond's Canal Walk

RICHMOND, Va. -- The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival returned to the River City Saturday after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The event, which is hosted by the the Virginia Hispanic Chamber, celebrates the vibrant and diverse Hispanic and Latin American cultures.

The Canal Walk came alive with unique performances, handmade goods and a variety of scrumptious foods.

Rides were also available on beautifully decorated boats inspired by the floating gardens in Mexico.

The festival on 12th Street continued through 9 p.m.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.