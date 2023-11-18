Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids' Ballpark Warming Party is TODAY at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids' Ballpark Warming Party is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Diamond.

Folks can drop off gently used or new coats and then enjoy hot dogs and burgers, bounce houses, monster trucks and first responder vehicles.

Donations can also be dropped off at any of Puritan Cleaners' 14 locations.

The coats are cleaned and repaired before delivering them to the Salvation Army to be distributed to area families this holiday season.

The Flying Squirrels and WTVR CBS 6 staffers were at the event.

Check out this awesome video from last year's event:

