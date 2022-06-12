Church's Juneteenth Celebration aims to 'lighten the mood' in wake of violence

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va . – Providence United Methodist Church held a Juneteenth Celebration Saturday organizers said was to celebrate African American culture and educate the community.

“We want to make people aware of what Juneteenth is. Because of everything that’s been going on in our communities, we needed high energy, we needed to lighten the mood,” Chesterfield NCNW President Carolyn Harrington said. “It’s good to see people join together and have fun in light of all the violence. We have education on that and information… about our goal for our communities.”

The event showcased creators from Central Virginia Black-owned businesses.

Health services were also available, including COVID-19 vaccines, and police officers taught children how to dial 911 in an emergency.

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 and marks the freeing of the last African Americans who were enslaved in Texas in June of 1865. It was officially made a federal holiday in 2021.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.