Playing With Light exhibition opens Saturday at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Playing With Light, which features over twenty interactive experiences that delve into the astonishing physics and phenomenon behind light, opens this weekend at the Science Museum of Virginia.

"Ignite your imagination by experimenting with lasers, lights, lenses, prisms and more," reads a description of the museum's newest touring exhibition. "Test your skills in a dazzling laser maze, witness the beauty of frozen shadows, and revel in the glow of colorful refractions. Learn how light is essential to our daily lives and uncover the remarkable science behind its behavior. "

Officials said the interactive experience for people of all ages enables learning through experimentation.

Playing With Light, which was developed by Scitech in Perth, Australia, will be included with Science Museum admission.

The exhibit opens Saturday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 20.