PHOTOS: 🍋CBS 6 Anthem LemonAid Stand 2022
A big thank you to everyone who made this year's CBS 6 Anthem LemonAid Stand such a big success.
With your help we raised more than $16,000 to help children fight cancer.
There's still time to make a donation. Just click here: https://give.chfrichmond.org/CBS62022
WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy Richmond locals Matt and Tony pose for a portrait in Richmond, Virgina. WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy Richmond locals Matt and Tony pose for a portrait in Richmond, Virgina. WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy Richmond locals Matt and Tony pose for a portrait in Richmond, Virgina. WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy Richmond locals Matt and Tony pose for a portrait in Richmond, Virgina. WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy WTVR CBS 6 News hosts an Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to raise money to help children fight cancer in Richmond, Virginia. Proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Photo by Enza Marcy.Photo by: WTVR Photojournalist Enza Marcy