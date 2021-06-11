Pharrell Williams to open a school for low-income families in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Pharrell Williams' latest local project is a micro-school which will aim to offer individualized learning for 3rd, 4th and 5th graders.

The school website says it's called YELLOWHAB and is "an education that celebrates possibility at every touchpoint in a uniquely immersive school experience."

The all-day programs will be in Norfolk, but the exact location was not listed.

The school is being created by Virginia Beach native, musician, producer and philanthropist Pharrell Williams. YELLOWHAB's website said he is working with "education futurists and NASA scientists."

YELLOWHAB will be the first of a network of micro-schools, the website said.

The first location will serve 40-50 students in grades 3-5 who live in Norfolk. Families with children who meet lottery eligibility guidelines are invited to enter the lottery.

Here are the eligibility guidelines:

Child is a resident of Norfolk, VA (proof of residency required if selected) Child is a rising 3rd, 4th, or 5th grader Child qualifies for the Federal Free and Reduced-price Lunch program, or meets family income requirements here (proof of status required if selected)

Click here to apply for the school lottery.

The lottery opened on June 1 and all submissions are due by July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Any lottery submission received after July 1st will automatically be put on a waitlist and not entered into the lottery.

YELLOWHAB opens on September 7, 2021. The last day of the academic year will be June 17, 2022.

The school website said it is an independent school that is privately funded. It was created to serve children who would thrive in an environment with a more personal, future-forward approach to teaching that celebrates difference and unlocks possibility. Currently, tuition for all YELLOWHAB students will be waived.

Click here to learn more about the school.