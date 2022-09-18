'Celebrating diversity' is theme of Petersburg's Intercultural Festival

PETERSBURG, Va. – The Intercultural Festival in Petersburg is showcasing the works of artists from around the world, including Latin America.

“Our theme for the Intercultural Festival is celebrating the diversity in our town,” Petersburg Area Art League Co-Chair Victoria Revilla said. “If you walk around Petersburg, you see different cultures. You see different folks attracted by Petersburg and the history of Petersburg.”

Saturday's festivities at the art exhibition were only part of the month-long celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

To end the celebration -- guests could tap their toes along to a bombazo, a traditional Puerto Rican dance exhibition.

The art league, which is located in Old Towne Petersburg at 7 East Old Street, is hosting events as part of the event through mid-October. The

