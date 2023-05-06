Old School Hot Rodders show brings 'a little bit of everything' to Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds gathered for an up close look at a variety of roughly 250 cars at the semi-annual Old School Hot Rodders of Virginia Spring Cruise In and Swap Meet Saturday in Dinwiddie County.

The show featured calls of all makes, models and colors including, hot rods, race cars, muscle cars and rat rods.

“It's an everything show," explained Darrell Olgers with Old School Hot Rodders of Virginia. "You got a little bit of everything... You got it all.”

Participants traveled from across the Commonwealth and beyond for the chance to show of their prized possessions.

Tim Riddle, who drove from Chesapeake, is like many old-car enthusiasts who believe car shows are vital.

“Well I think it’s really important because you bring a lot of the older generations together with younger people,” Riddle said.

Seventeen-year-old Ivey Hammett attended and ended up taking photos for her Instagram.

“Everything looks awesome," Hammett said. “I hope other people get inspired, I hope people enjoy what they see.”

A common denominator at the show was that all the cars were made in America.

“I love it, beautiful day, a lot of beautiful cars, trucks," said Aubrey Clarke, who owns ’67, ’68’ and ’69 Chevrolet Camaros.

And for car owners and those just browsing, the cost is an old-school bargain.

“It costs the people nothing to come here and enjoy themselves and have a good time and see all this great stuff," Riddle said.

For Olgers, the show is more than just camaraderie among collectors.

"If I can make this many people have this much fun, on this little a money, why not," Olgers said.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.