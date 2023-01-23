Online Lunar New Year gala celebrates Year of the Rabbit

Watch Now
Lunar New Year celebrations start Sunday
Lunar New Year Gala Performance
RICHMOND, Va. – Richmonders could ring in the Lunar New Year with a virtual gala celebration from the Organization of Chinese Americans Central Virginia Chapter.

The event Saturday was live-streamed on YouTube and featured Chinese folk music, dancing, singing, cultural performances as well as raffle prize drawings.

This year's event celebrates the Year of the Rabbit.

The official start of the Chinese New Year is Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

