NFL star K'Von Wallace hosts 2nd youth football camp 'to inspire and motivate'

RICHMOND, Va. --K'Von Wallace, safety for the Philadelphia Eagles and Richmond native, teamed up with Truist Financial to host his second annual free youth football camp at his alma mater, Highland Springs High School.

"I wanted to bring the youth together, I wanted to inspire and motivate. My dream come true and I wanted them to know theirs can do it as well," he said.

Wallace helped run drives, engaged with the kids, and provided lunch and giveaways.

Since graduating from Highland High School, Wallace has won a national championship with Clemson University and played in the Superbowl in February with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wallace was born and raised in Richmond, not leaving until he was 18 years old.

