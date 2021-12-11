Neighbors excited for CarMax Tacky Light Run return: 'We love all the people'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The ninth-annual CarMax Tacky Light Run kicks off Saturday evening in the Walton Park neighborhood next to Mid-Lothian Mines Park.

The 6K (3.72-mile) holiday-themed fun run begins at 6 p.m. and features spectacular views of the famous light show in the neighborhood.

Walk-up registration will take place from 4-6 p.m. at Mines Park in Midlothian at 13301 N. Woolridge Road.

Southbound Woolridge will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. and northbound will be closed beginning at 2 p.m.

Officials said no vehicles are permitted on the course after 5 p.m.

