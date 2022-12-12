Mingle and Jingle aims to brighten season for seniors

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police Officer William Burnett and Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammel, along with a team of volunteers, held the annual Mingle and Jingle event Sunday.

While the group handed out gifts to area children last year, this year they opted to treat the seniors at the Forest Creek Apartments with some food, music and entertainment.

In fact, 100 seniors were given a free dinner while they enjoyed a performance from the Virginia Union Jazz Ensemble.

