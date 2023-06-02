How your child's school could win $5,000 in Michael & Son jingle contest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friends at Michael & Son Services are handing out $5,000 to 10 elementary schools during the company's annual Jingle Sing-Off contest.

After 29 schools created unique renditions of the Michael & Son Jingle, “if you can’t we can, Michael & Son,” the competition "has been intense," according to officials with the company.

Basim Mansour, the owner of Michael & Son, handed out $5,000 to Pocahontas Elementary School in Powhatan on Friday.

The company started the Jingle Sing-Off contest to support schools and show appreciation for elementary school teachers and their students.

The winning schools score $5,000 and a personal visit from Mansour.

Officials with the company said the the winning entries come from a variety of locales across Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

