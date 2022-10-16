RICHMOND, Va. -- The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is Sunday at Libbie Mill midtown.

The one-mile walk begins at noon and Reba Hollingsworth will host the event.

The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

